Larry David attacks Elmo on live TV: “Someone had to do it!”

Larry David has been made to apologise after he attacked Elmo live on camera on Today on NBC.

David and the Sesame Street character were both guests on the show, following Elmo’s eventful week on social media, and ahead of the 12th and final series of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

When the two had a brief crossover moment, the actor came onto the set and grabbed the puppet’s face.

Host Savannah Guthrie shouted: “Oh my god! Larry, you’ve gone too far this time!”

Elmo then said to David: “Let’s get back on the couch and talk about how you’re feeling,” to which he replied: “Somebody had to do it!”

Later on in the show, David looked into the camera and issued an apology. “Elmo, I just want to apologise.”

Elmo responded: “Thank you, Larry. Elmo accepts your apology.”

Elmo went viral this week after he posted on X/Twitter: “Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?”

Replies from social media users mainly displayed feelings of sadness, anger and disappointment. One user posted: “Every morning, I cannot wait to go back to sleep. Every Monday, I cannot wait for Friday to come. Every single day and every single week for life.”

Another replied: “The world is burning around us, Elmo.”

Elmo then posted the following day: “Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you. #EmotionalWellBeing.”

The puppet’s post gained some notable replies, with President Joe Biden responded to the post, writing: “I know how hard it is some days to sweep the clouds away and get to sunnier days. Our friend Elmo is right: We have to be there for each other, offer our help to a neighbor in need, and above all else, ask for help when we need it. Even though it’s hard, you’re never alone.”

Even NASA responded to this post saying, “Thanks for checking in @Elmo. Reminding you all that you are made of star stuff.”

Although Curb Your Enthusiasm is set to conclude with the 12th season, David’s friend and colleague Jerry Seinfeld did tease a Seinfeld reunion last October.