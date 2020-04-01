Comedian Larry David has recorded a video message urging Californians to stay home in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The PSA was released on the Twitter account of the Office of the Governor of California, in which the Curb Your Enthusiasm actor speaks to “the idiots out there”.

“Obviously somebody put me up to this ‘cause it’s generally not the kind of thing I do,” David began. “I basically want to address the idiots out there – you know who you are – you’re going out, I don’t know what you’re doing… you’re socialising too close.”

Watch the full video here:

“You’re hurting old people like me. Well, not me… I’ll never see you.” Larry David wants everyone to stay home to protect older Californians from #COVID19!

He does not do these things.

Listen to Larry.#StayHomeSaveLiveshttps://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/C5cKOaAufE — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) March 31, 2020

The social distancing warning continued with a note on protecting those who are most vulnerable.

“You’re hurting old people like me. Well not like me, I have nothing to do with you, I’ll never see you. But, you know, others – let’s say, other old people who might be your relatives! Who the hell knows,” Larry David continued.

Referring to his bingeable series Curb Your Enthusiasm, the comedian nodded to a way to pass the time in self-isolation.

He said: “The problem is you’re passing up a fantastic opportunity – a once in a lifetime opportunity – to stay in the house sit on the couch and watch TV! I don’t know how you’re passing that up.

“Well… maybe… cause you’re not… you’re not that bright. But here it is. Go home! Watch TV! That’s my advice to you. You know, if you’ve seen my show… nothing good ever happens going out of the house, you know that. There’s just trouble out there. It’s not a good place to be. So stay home… and you know, don’t see anyone.”

With one final note on exceptions to these rules, David finished: “Except maybe if there’s a plumbing emergency then let the plumber in and then, you know, wipe everything down after he leaves. But that’s it.”

Season 10 of Curb Your Enthusiasm concluded on March 22.