Larry David documentary pulled hours before premiere

HBO has pulled the release of documentary The Larry David Story hours before it was scheduled to premiere.

In a statement on the HBO Documentaries Twitter account, the network said they have “postponed” the documentary because “Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of a live audience” with more information to come.

A trailer for the documentary, which featured interviews with David about his childhood and career with director Larry Charles, has also been removed from YouTube.

The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed. Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience. Stay tuned for more info. — HBO Documentaries (@HBODocs) March 1, 2022

According to a report on Puck, the documentary has been “shelved indefinitely” after David “didn’t love it, so he wants it re-done”. NME has reached out to David’s reps for comment.

The Larry David Story, which was set to air Tuesday March 1 on HBO and HBO Max at 10pm in the US, was split into two episodes titled ‘The American Jewboy’ and ‘The Jewish Fountainhead’.

The writer, producer, actor and comedian is known as the co-creator of Seinfeld along with Jerry Seinfeld. He’s also the creator and star of Curb Your Enthusiasm, where he plays a semi-fictionalised version of himself.

In the trailer for the documentary, David said: “I’m a total fraud. The Curb outlet, for me, is the guy who I want to be. He’s completely honest, just the opposite of who I am.”

David won two Primetime Emmy Awards in 1993 for his work on Seinfeld, for Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Individual Achievement in Writing A Comedy Series. After nine seasons, the sitcom came to an end in May 1998.

Curb Your Enthusiasm, which began in 2000 on HBO, has been nominated for 47 Primetime Emmy Awards and aired its 11th season last year.