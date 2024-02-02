Larry David “doesn’t give a shit” about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance

Larry David has declared that he “doesn’t give a shit” about Taylor Swift and NFL player Travis Kelce’s relationship.

The comedian, writer and actor recently appeared on the US chat show Today to promote the 12th and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and he was unamused when hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb brought up the power couple during their chat.

As David sat down to begin the conversation, he told Guthrie and Kotb that he was open to discussing “anything they wanted to talk about”.

“It’s funny that you say that,” Guthrie replied before revealing that, before the interview, David had specifically asked to talk about anything other than Swift and Kelce.

“You said, ‘Let’s talk about anything, but there’s one thing I don’t want to talk about,'” Guthrie reminded him. “So let’s start there – what do you think about Travis and Taylor?”

Chuckling, a playfully irritated David replied: “You’ve really got a nerve. You’ve really got a nerve.”

“You bring it out of us,” Kotb told him with a giggle.

“I used the S-word once before on this show some years ago, and I’m prepared to use it again in answer to that question,” the Seinfeld co-creator jokingly warned.

“And I think you know [the answer is] I don’t give a…” he trailed off, before Guthrie interjected: “A shnoodle.”

Larry David’s stance on Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift is gonna make Twitter so angry. pic.twitter.com/zjHIJlA6Y8 — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 1, 2024

Although he is utterly interested in the couple’s highly publicised romance, David is a long-time American football fan and even previously posed for a picture with Kelce at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March 2023.

During his appearance on Today, David also made headlines for physically assaulting the Sesame Street character Elmo.

When the two had a brief crossover moment, the actor came onto the set and grabbed the puppet’s face.

Laughing, a shocked Guthrie shouted: “Oh my god! Larry, you’ve gone too far this time!”

Elmo then said to David: “Let’s get back on the couch and talk about how you’re feeling,” to which the comedy legend replied: “Somebody had to do it!”

Later on in the show, David looked into the camera and laughingly issued an apology. “Elmo, I just want to apologise.” Elmo responded: “Thank you, Larry. Elmo accepts your apology.”

The 12th and final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm premieres on HBO on Sunday, February 4.

Although Curb is coming to an end, David’s friend and former colleague Jerry Seinfeld did tease a possible Seinfeld reunion back in October.