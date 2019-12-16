Larry David is back to doing what he does best in the new trailer for Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s 10th season.

The ever-awkward David finds himself in a number of new painful situations, including comparing one of Susie’s (Susie Essman) fashion choices to Abraham Lincoln as well as berating a mailman for wearing shorts.

A number of famous faces also pop up, including 30 Rock‘s Jane Krakowski and Orange is the New Black‘s Laverne Cox, before everyone individually tells David to “get the fuck out” – no change there then.

At the end of the trailer, both David and guest star Jon Hamm find themselves being kicked-out out of a dinner party.

Last month, star Jeff Garlin confirmed that season 10 of the HBO show would premiere in January, with it since being revealed that the first episode will debut on January 19.

The last season aired in 2017, with the 10th being commissioned shortly after and filming beginning in October 2018.

However, over the summer it was reported that David’s schedule was the reason for the new season’s lengthy delay as well as the idea that HBO could be holding episodes back in order to make them eligible for Emmy season.

“As I’ve said many times, when one has the opportunity to annoy someone, one should do so,” David said back in 2017 of season 10.

Curb Your Enthusiasm follows a fictionalised version of the star, and first premiered back in 2000. The show returned to screens for its ninth season in 2017 after a six-year absence.