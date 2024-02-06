Larry David trolls Donald Trump in new ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ episode

The final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm premiered on HBO on February 4, with the first episode, Atlanta, featuring a joke aimed at former President Donald Trump.

The episode, titled Atlanta, involves Larry David’s character heading to Georgia, to appear at a birthday party.

However, it was only the last few minutes of the episode which were seen to have mocked Trump, and other elements of US law. Larry is arrested for giving water to his friend who was waiting in line to vote, on a boiling hot day.

The gesture apparently violated the state law in Georgia, which prevents people from giving food and drink to voters waiting in line.

Executive producer of the show, Jeff Schaffer, opened up about this scene to The Wrap: “We were always going to Atlanta because of that barbaric law that you can’t give anybody water or food when they’re in line for voting. When we were talking about stories, Larry said, ‘This law is insane. I think it’d be funny if I got arrested for that.’”

But it was the following feature which posed a direct link to Trump, as Larry’s mug shot was shown on screen after he was taken away by the police.

The unimpressed scowl exhibited by Larry closely resembles that of Trump in his booking photograph taken following his arrest last year. The shot has been used by Trump to garner support and money as part of his campaign for Republican candidacy in the 2024 presidential election.

Schaffer revealed that the moment in Curb Your Enthusiasm was created after filming had wrapped. He recalled telling David: “‘This is crazy. You’re in Atlanta, he’s in Atlanta, you just got arrested. Let’s do this!’”

He explained how they had to wait until after the SAG-AFTRA strike to create the moment: “We had to wait until the strike was over to even be able to shoot Larry looking like our former Oompa Loompa. So it came completely afterwards.”

“It was honestly a byproduct of us having to wait around during the strike,” he added. “It was perfect and now it looks like the whole thing was because of that and that was the last thing that happened.”

