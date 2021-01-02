Larry King has been hospitalised after contracting COVID-19

Larry King has been hospitalised after contracting coronavirus, reports say.

The 87-year-old TV personality is being treated in Los Angeles, and his current condition is unknown.

As Showbiz 411 report, King’s wife Shawn King and sons Chance and Cannon are currently unable to visit him due to COVID-19 protocols in California. The report adds that King has been in hospital for 10 days.

King’s coronavirus diagnosis follows a series of health issues in recent years. In 2020, King suffered a stroke, and has previously suffered a heart attack, as well as prostate and lung cancer.

Last year, two of King’s children passed away. In July, his adopted son Andy, 65, died of a heart attack, with his daughter Chaia, 52, dying a month later following a battle with lung cancer.

King’s TV career, which spanned many decades, featured long-running slots on CNN and as a columnist at USA Today and made him one of the most notorious celebrity interviewers around.

COVID-19 cases in California and Los Angeles county have been steadily increasing in past weeks. So far, there have been a total of 719,833 coronavirus cases in total in the Los Angeles area, and nearly 10,000 deaths.

In line with the increasing numbers, Disney, Warner Bros and more have halted a host of TV productions in the city.