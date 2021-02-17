Larry King’s widow contests handwritten will which leaves $2million estate to his children

The widow of Larry King is contesting a handwritten will which leaves the late talk show host’s $2million estate to his children.
The legendary TV personality died on January 23 at the age of 87 after contracting the coronavirus, although is said to have beaten the virus before dying but suffered from a number of heart issues.
Shawn Southwick King, who King was in the middle of divorcing at the time of his death, has claimed her late husband was “of questionable mental capacity” when he signed his last will and testament, according to BBC News.
The 2019 document states that King wanted “100% of my funds to be divided equally” between his five children. King, who was married eight times to seven women, listed each of his children by name in the contested document.
Two of his children died in 2020. His daughter Chaia died from lung cancer at 51 last July, while son Andy died of a heart attack in August at the age of 65.
Southwick King, whom King married in 1997 and had two children with, has alleged that her stepson Larry King Jr. exerted undue influence over his father towards the end of his life.
She is arguing that the 2019 handwritten will conflicts with a will the late talk show host signed in 2015, in which she was named executor of his estate. She has also claimed that she and King were still in contact despite their divorce proceedings and could have ended up reconciling.
King Jr., King’s son from his second marriage, is arguing that his father and Southwick King were separated at the time of his father’s death. He has asked to be made a special administrator of his father’s estate, which has been valued at $2million (£1.44million).
A hearing has been scheduled for later this month at a Los Angeles County probate court.
Last month, Southwick King revealed mourners attending King’s funeral wore braces as a tribute.
She said their two sons wore braces, called suspenders in the US, in a nod to the late TV host’s signature style.
“We all, it was just family, we wore Larry’s suspenders, every one of us,” Shaun King told Entertainment Tonight. And it was beautiful, loving, just perfect, just perfect. It was family. There was no showbiz, no, none of that.”