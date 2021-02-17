Larry King’s widow contests handwritten will which leaves $2million estate to his children

The widow of Larry King is contesting a handwritten will which leaves the late talk show host’s $2million estate to his children.

Read more: Remembering Larry King and his greatest music interviews

The legendary TV personality died on January 23 at the age of 87 after contracting the coronavirus, although is said to have beaten the virus before dying but suffered from a number of heart issues.

Shawn Southwick King, who King was in the middle of divorcing at the time of his death, has claimed her late husband was “of questionable mental capacity” when he signed his last will and testament, according to BBC News.

The 2019 document states that King wanted “100% of my funds to be divided equally” between his five children. King, who was married eight times to seven women, listed each of his children by name in the contested document. Two of his children died in 2020. His daughter Chaia died from lung cancer at 51 last July, while son Andy died of a heart attack in August at the age of 65.