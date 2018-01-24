Kimchee the canine influencer has a famous doppelgänger

The actress Laura Dern has given her seal of approval to a blonde doggy doppelgänger.

The pet has brushed out ears that look strikingly similar to Dern’s own iconic golden locks.

Dern, who recently starred in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, noticed a call-out about her canine lookalike over Twitter.

“This dog looks like Laura Dern,” said Twitter user Margaret Lyons, linking to the page of maltipoo influencer Kimchee.

Dern replied, suggesting Kimchee should have played her character in Big Little Lies.

Twitter users immediately reacted, pointing out that last year Dern’s Star Wars co-star Adam Driver found a cat doppelgänger of his own.

Others then suggested further dog cast members for a full ‘Bark’ Little Lies remake.

READ: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ – Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Kelly Marie Tran and Laura Dern in the big NME interview

Earlier this month, fellow Big Little Lies actress Nicole Kidman highlighted the relevance of the show following the Hollywood sex abuse scandal.

“There’s been a huge unravelling this year,” she said. “We’re in a position now to elicit change. We can all do it together.”

The program, which features a largely female leading cast, stars Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz and Alexander Skarsgard.