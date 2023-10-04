Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson fired from GB News

Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson have been sacked from GB News.

After the presenters were both suspended from the channel last week, GB News confirmed today (October 4) that it had “ended its employment relationship” with both Fox and Robinson following an internal investigation.

The channel said investigations into presenter Dan Wootton, who was also suspended, have “not yet been concluded”.

Fox was suspended after making a series of derogatory remarks about journalist Ava Evans on Dan Wootton Tonight last Tuesday (September 28), where he said: “Show me a single self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that woman ever.”

Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson were both suspended last week pending internal investigations that have now concluded. As of today, GB News has ended its employment relationship with Laurence Fox and Calvin Robinson. The internal investigation into Dan Wootton continues. — GB News (@GBNEWS) October 4, 2023

He later apologised to Evans in a video on social media, where he explained that he was still “angry” over comments she had made during a Politics Live debate on male suicide, but acknowledged his remarks were “demeaning”.

“If I was going to be sensible and I could replay it, I would say: ‘Any self-respecting man in 2023 would probably be well advised to avoid a woman who possessed that worldview because she would probably cause him nothing but harm,” Fox said.

After both Fox and Wootton were suspended following the broadcast, fellow GB News pundit Robinson was also pulled from the channel on Friday (September 29) after showing support for Wootton on social media.

“Standing up for Dan is standing up for the very idea of GB News,” Robinson wrote on X (fka Twitter). “If he falls, we all fall.”

Wootton, who apologised to Evans following the broadcast, was later sacked by MailOnline, where he had a contract to write two columns per week.

Last week, Ofcom launched an investigation into GB News after receiving over 7,300 complaints about the incident.