Lee Mack shares moving story about Sean Lock at National Comedy Awards

Lee Mack paid tribute to Sean Lock at the National Comedy Awards on Saturday (March 5).

In a pre-recorded segment during the ceremony, Mack recalled seeing Lock before his death from cancer, aged 58, in August last year.

Speaking on the show, the comedian said: “There was one moment when I went to see him where he just said to me – and he didn’t say this in a ‘I want to make you feel better’ or ‘I’m trying to convince myself’ way; I just knew it was 100 per cent true – he just said to me: ‘I’ve had a really good life, you know.’

“It was really… it was so profound the way he said it, because I thought, ‘He really has,’ because he’s got this fantastic wife, three beautiful kids and he’s spent his life making millions of people laugh. It’s hard to argue with.”

After his death was announced last year, Mack released a statement which read: “I’ve known this day was coming for some time, but it’s no less heart-breaking. A true original both in comedy and life. I will miss him so much.”

Bill Bailey, Liza Tarbuck, Harry Hill and Jason Manford were among the comedians who also paid tribute at the ceremony.

At the event, Lock was posthumously honoured with the award for Outstanding Male Comedy Entertainment Performance for 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Sex Education was the biggest winner of the night, picking up four awards including Best Scripted Comedy and Outstanding Comedy Actress for Emma Mackey.

Other winners included Sir Billy Connolly who won the Victoria Wood Lifetime Achievement Award and Ricky Gervais for Best Stand-Up Show.

The National Comedy Awards for Stand Up To Cancer is available to stream on All4.