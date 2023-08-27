Legendary TV host Bob Barker has died, aged 99

Legendary American television game show host Bob Barker has died. He was 99.

The news was confirmed yesterday (August 26) via a statement from Barker’s publicist Roger Neal. “It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker has left us,” Neal statement read.

Barker, who celebrated his 99th birthday in December last year, was best known for his role as the host and emcee of CBS’ The Price Is Right. The game show – which is the longest-running game show in United States history – debuted in 1972 and featured Barker as its host from then until his retirement from the show in 2007.

Besides his tenure on The Price Is Right, Barker also led Truth And Consequences from 1956 to 1975. He also starred as himself in Adam Sandler‘s 1996 comedy Happy Gilmore and was known to be an animal rights activist.

During his career, Barker was honoured with 19 Emmy Awards, 14 as host of The Price Is Right, four as the show’s executive producer and a lifetime achievement award. In 2004, Barker was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

Following the news of his death, tributes have poured in from the entertainment world. Adam Sandler leads the tributes, sharing several images of the two together. Sandler wrote on Instagram: “The man. The myth. The best. Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!”

Drew Carey, who took over as Bob Barker’s successor on The Price Is Right wrote on X/Twitter: “Very sad day for the Price is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you.”

Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker and thank him. I will carry his memory in my heart forever.#RIPBobBarker

We love you ❤️ — ʎǝɹɐƆ ʍǝɹᗡ (@DrewFromTV) August 26, 2023

The Price Is Right wrote on Facebook: “During his 35 years as host of The Price is Right, Bob made countless people’s dreams come true and everyone feel like a winner when they were called to ‘come on down.’ In addition to his legendary 50-year career in broadcasting, Bob will be remembered as a dedicated animal rights activist. Daytime television has lost one of its most iconic stars.”

We lost a beloved member of the CBS family today with the passing of Bob Barker. During his 35 years as host of The… Posted by The Price Is Right on Saturday, August 26, 2023

See more tributes to Bob Barker below.

One of the nicest things I ever heard in showbusiness was Bob Barker saying, “I moved to Hollywood to be an actor and the only person who ever let me do it was Adam Sandler!”

This scene with them was and will always be absolutely hilarious!

God bless you, Bob https://t.co/5kKt0EM81x — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) August 26, 2023

Legend. Icon. With a career that spanned over 60 years on television and radio, Bob Barker was one of the world's most recognizable game show hosts, entertaining generations.

1/2https://t.co/FTaDAZSzHX — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) August 26, 2023