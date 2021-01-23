Legendary TV personality Larry King dies aged 87

Legendary American TV personality Larry King has died today (January 23) aged 87.

The news was revealed on King’s official Twitter account by his representatives, Ora Media. No official cause of death has yet been announced, though King was hospitalised at the start of the month after contracting COVID-19.

“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,” the message wrote.

“For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.

“Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience.”

The message adds: “Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage, or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, and uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief.

“Larry’s interviews from his 25-year-run on CNN’s Larry King Live and his Ora Media programs Larry King Now and Politicking With Larry King are consistently referenced by media outlets around the world and remain part of the historical record of the late 20th and early 21st centuries.

The statement concludes: “Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children Larry Jr., Chance, Cannon and the entire King family.

“Funeral arrangements and a memorial service will be announced later in coordination with the King family, who ask for their privacy at this time.

King was diagnosed with coronavirus at the end of 2020, which followed a series of health issues in recent years. In 2020, King suffered a stroke, and has previously suffered a heart attack, as well as prostate and lung cancer.

King’s TV career, which spanned many decades, featured long-running slots on CNN and as a columnist at USA Today and made him one of the most notorious celebrity interviewers around.

In the wake of the news of his death, tributes have begun pouring in from the entertainment world.

Sports journalist Keith Olbermann wrote: “My friend Larry King has died. It is literally true that thousands of us can make that sad statement this morning

“While he was easily caricatured, I’ve never known anybody who made a bigger deal out of the slightest kindness afforded him.”

Labour MP David Lammy added: “So sad Larry King has left us. I watched him nearly every day when I lived in the US.

“His easy going style and the space he gave in his interviews meant you learnt so much about his guests. He was the perfect host to allow into your living room.”

Other tributes to King come from George Takei, who wrote: “Thanks for the countless interviews and insights, Larry King. You understood human triumph and frailty equally well, and that is no easy feat. There was no one else like you, and you shall be missed. Rest with the heavens now.”

Boy George, meanwhile, called King a “media legend” while others shared their favourite interviews from the broadcaster’s illustrious career.

See a selection of tributes to Larry King below.

