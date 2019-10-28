Lena Dunham opens up on addiction struggles: “A woman who has overcome an addiction can do fucking anything”

The star was speaking at a benefit lunch for the Friendly House treatment centre

Lena Dunham has opened up on her struggles with addiction while speaking at a benefit lunch.

The Girls creator was attending the event at the Friendly House treatment centre in Los Angeles, which has been helping women with addiction for over 50 years.

“Being sober in life is hard,” Dunham told Variety at the event. “But being sober is the first step to facing all the things that made you want to hide in the first place.”

She continued: “Part of why I love Friendly Houses is because they don’t discriminate,” she said.

“It’s not a rehab for the rich and famous. It’s a place where women who need help are never turned away for financial reasons. It’s sad that in this country, recovery has become a privilege, not a right.

“I didn’t think that I was a drug addict,” she continued. “I thought drug addicts were depraved lunatics who wandered the streets, demanding crack from innocent children and flaunting their open wounds in public parks. And I was a successful, capable celebrity who wandered red carpets demanding attention and flaunting her open boobs on TV. It’s totally different.”

“Being me has sometimes hurt so much that I couldn’t bear it. But being me is also a super-power, and it’s the same for all of you…”the actress continued, before finishing her speech by saying: “I’ll put my money on sober women any day, because a woman who has overcome an addiction can do fucking anything.”

