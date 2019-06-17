Lena Headey wanted “a better death” for Cersei Lannister in ‘Game of Thrones’

"I’ve got a few of my own gripes"

Lena Headey has said that she wished her character in Game of Thrones was served “a better death”.

The actress, who portrayed Cersei Lannister in the hit HBO series, revealed that she was unhappy with the would-be queen meeting her end by masonry crushing her.

“I will say I wanted a better death,” Headey told The Observer, referencing what she would tell the series’ showrunners should the opportunity arise.

“I invested as a viewer and I have my favourite characters. And I’ve got a few of my own gripes. But I haven’t sat down drunkly with David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] yet,” she said.

“Obviously you dream of your death,” she continued. “You could go in any way on that show. So I was kind of gutted. But I just think they couldn’t have pleased everyone. No matter what they did, I think there was going to be some big comedown from the climb.”

Headey’s comments come weeks after the conclusion of the big budget fantasy epic, which divided fans and fellow castmembers alike. Episode 5 of the final series was the worst rated in the show’s history.

Elsewhere in the interview, Headey said that she remains in touch with what she calls her “Throners”.

“We’re all on a giant WhatsApp group which is a daily pile-on,” she said. “It’s hilarious. You can tell who’s been drinking on that one.”

Headey stars in a new British feature film The Flood, a story centred on the refugee/migrant crisis. It reaches UK cinemas and on-demand services from June 21.