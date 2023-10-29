Lena Heady opens up about how ‘Game of Thrones’ should have ended for her character

In a new interview, Game of Thrones star Lena Heady has opened up about her thoughts on how the show should have ended.

In a new interview, the actress, who played Cersei Lannister in the long-running hit HBO show, admitted that she hadn’t watched the new Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, admitting it was “too weird”.

She did, however, open up about how she thought the show should have ended for her character. Heady said she and co-star Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark in the show, had an idea for how their characters could have met at the end.

When asked what her “ideal storyline” would have been for her character and “what that would have been” by The Hollywood Reporter, Heady replied: “[I] think all of us did, to be honest, because you start trying to write the story yourself.

“And [Arya Stark actress Maisie Williams] and I would fantasize about a Cersei and Arya showdown; that she would come back as Jaime. That was our dream. But they made different choices.”

The interviewer said he understood the pressure the showrunners were under to which Heady replied: “Exactly. I think in hindsight, everybody understands that. You’re in it, and you’ve been so invested, there’s a moment of, ‘Why?’ But I absolutely get it.”

When asked if she missed the show, Heady replied: “No. I miss the people — because you fall in love with people, and you create these family units. So that takes a little while to go though. There’s a weird grief from those relationships. But I don’t miss it. We did it. We put everything into it. It changed everyone’s fucking world, and we’ll always have it.”

In other Game of Thrones news, the saga’s author George R.R. Martin recently was one of a group of writers to sue the makers of ChatGPT for “systematic theft on a mass scale”. The complaint was that the AI program was using their copyrighted work without legal permission.

Brian Cox also recently revealed that the reason he turned down the offer to play the character Robert Baratheon on the show was because the money was not good enough and that the character was due to be killed off too quickly.

In August, Darren Kent, who played Goatherd in the Season Four finale of Game of Thrones, died at the age of 36.