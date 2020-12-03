Lenny Henry will be joining the upcoming Lord of the Rings TV series at Amazon.

The award-winning actor is one of 20 new names announced to be joining the cast, starring in the Amazon Original series currently filming in New Zealand.

Cast members alongside Henry include Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry, Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe, Trystan Gravelle, Thusitha Jayasundera, and Fabian McCallum.

Showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay said in a statement: “The world that J.R.R. Tolkien created is epic, diverse, and filled with heart.

“These extraordinarily talented performers, hailing from across the globe, represent the culmination of a multi-year search to find brilliant and unique artists to bring that world to life anew.”

They added: “The international cast of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series is more than just an ensemble. It is a family. We are thrilled to welcome each of them to Middle-earth.”

Previously announced stars include Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Ema Horvath.

Morfydd Clark recently shared her experience filming in New Zealand with NME. “I feel like I’ve got my fix of the massive stuff by doing Lord of the Rings,” she said.

She added: “The amount of [people working] on this show is continually mind-blowing. One guy’s job consists just of seeing how dust reacts to footsteps and breath!

“That would never have even crossed my mind before. Other than something like Marvel, I don’t think things could get much bigger than this.”

The release date for the Lord of the Rings show is yet to be confirmed.