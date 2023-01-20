Leslie Jordan’s cause of death confirmed as “sudden cardiac dysfunction”

Leslie Jordan’s cause of death has been revealed as sudden cardiac dysfunction.

The actor was pronounced dead aged 67 after his BMW crashed into the side of a building in Hollywood on October 24, 2022. At the time, it was said the actor suffered “some sort of medical emergency”.

In documents obtained by People from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, it’s said Jordan died from “sudden cardiac dysfunction” which led to the car crash.

The coroner’s report concludes Jordan died “from natural causes” and no evidence of drugs or alcohol were found in his system. It also lists arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease as a secondary factor in his death.

Jordan is best known for playing Beverley Leslie in sitcom Will & Grace. He also starred in American Horror Story, The Cool Kids, Call Me Kat and Hearts Afire.

The actor earned a new generation of fans through videos on Instagram, which went viral at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Among those who paid tribute following his death was Dolly Parton, who said she had a “special bond” with the late actor.

“Well I am as hurt and shocked as if I have lost a family member,” Parton wrote on Instagram. “Leslie and I had a special bond, I think the world felt they had a special bond with him. I know people always say, ‘Oh, they will be missed’ but in this case that could not be more true.

“He will be missed by everyone who knew him personally and by everyone who was entertained by him. Rest in peace lil’ brother.”

Other stars who paid tribute included his Will & Grace co-star Sean Hayes, Michelle Pfeiffer and Dylan McDermott.