Leslie Jordan’s ‘Will & Grace’ co-stars pay tribute to the actor following his death

Will & Grace stars have paid tribute to Leslie Jordan after the actor – who appeared on the show between 2001 and 2006, then again between 2017 and 2020 – died on Monday at the age of 67.

On Monday morning (October 24), Jordan – who also starred in American Horror Story and Hearts Afire, among other roles – crashed into the side of a building at Cahuenga Blvd. and Romain St. in Hollywood. Per Variety, it is believed the actor suffered “some sort of medical emergency”.

Megan Mullally, who portrayed Karen Walker on Will & Grace, has since penned a lengthy tribute to Jordan, saying her “heart is breaking” and that she “can’t believe” the actor had died.

“Leslie Jordan was, hands down, one of the greats. People use that expression a lot, and I’m not sure it’s always applicable,” Mullally wrote. “There aren’t that many people who are truly great at anything. But Leslie was flawlessly funny, a virtuoso of comedy. His timing, his delivery, all apparently effortless. You can’t get any better than that. And what a friendly, fun-loving, dear person.”

Mullally went on to say that she had just been with Jordan last month in Washington D.C., interviewing him about his 2021 memoir How Y’all Doing?: Misadventures and Mischief from a Life Well Lived for the National Book Festival. “He truly seemed so happy,” she added. Read Mullally’s full tribute below:

Eric McCormack, who starred as Will Truman on Will & Grace, wrote on social media that he was “crushed” to learn of Jordan’s death, describing him as “the funniest and flirtiest southern gent I’ve ever known”.

Cormack continued: “The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his [Will & Grace] episodes was palpable. Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man.”

Sean Hayes, who played Jack McFarland on the show, also remembered Jordan. “My heart is broken,” the actor tweeted alongside a photo of himself and Jordan on Will & Grace.

“Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend.”

Others who have paid tribute to Jordan since news of the actor’s death include Lynda Carter, George Takei, Mayim Bialik and screenwriter Jeremy O Harris.