Less than two per cent of UK TV writers are Black, study finds

A new study has revealed that less than two per cent of TV writers in the UK identify as Black.

The study, conducted by the Creative Diversity Network, surveyed 30,000 people and found that just 1.6 per cent of respondents who were UK TV writers were Black, while 2.4 per cent of production executives and 4.4 of series producers identify as BAME.

Commenting on the resulting data, Creative Diversity Network’s executive director Deborah Williams said: “In spite of advances, it’s clear from the data that the UK TV industry has a long way to go before it is genuinely representative of its viewers, and particularly in the off-screen and senior working opportunities it offers to people from different ethnic backgrounds.