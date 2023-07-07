Lewis Capaldi says Jenna Ortega can “fucking take a wing” during tearful ‘Hot Ones’ challenge

Lewis Capaldi has been left with a newfound appreciation of Jenna Ortega after he recently took part in the YouTube series Hot Ones.

Capaldi features in the latest video from First We Feast, a series that sees celebrities interviewed whilst tackling a number of chicken wings covered in increasingly spicy hot sauces.

Halfway through the challenge, the singer found himself struggling as he took on the Mako Snake hot sauce by The Spicy Shark, which comes with a Scoville level of 7,100.

Advertisement

“Okay, here we go,” he said as he took his first bite. “That’s got a little bit of a ting.”

As he the heat really started to kick in, he continued: “Oh yeah. That’s hitting a little bit. That’s getting a little bit nippy. Maybe I’ll slow down on this wing. That’s good. We can handle that. I’m getting so scared, because I know what’s coming.”

When asked what learns as an artist when his expectations for a record are exceeded, Capaldi couldn’t answer at first, as he admitted: “I’m getting there, I’m salivating and crying slightly now… You asked me a question, you motherfucker!