Liam Neeson criticises ‘The View’ after “embarrassing” interview: “I just wasn’t impressed”

Liam Neeson has said he was left “unimpressed” following an appearance on US chat show The View last week (February 16).

The actor appeared on the show to promote his new movie Marlowe, a neo-noir crime thriller also starring Diane Kruger and Jessica Lange. At numerous points throughout, the interview was derailed by segments about panelist Joy Behar’s crush on the actor.

During a montage of clips fawning over the actor, Behar remarks: “I would just like to have my ashes sprinkled over Liam Neeson.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone about his experience on the show, Neeson said: “I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the TV up, and I thought, ‘Oh, this will be great. They’re talking about gun violence in America, and I agree that it’s an American problem.’

“I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion. And then our segment starts and it’s just all this BS with Joy and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I’ve known Whoopi [Goldberg] for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn’t impressed. I’m uncomfortable in those situations, you know?”

He added: “One of the ladies [Sunny Hostin] is a prosecutor and we had a little chat afterward, and it was a good, intelligent conversation, but then the segment’s all about this – oof – 13, 14-year-old crush. It’s just a bit embarrassing.”

The actor was recently critical of UFC fighter Conor McGregor whom he called a “little leprechaun” that “gives Ireland a bad name”. McGregor appeared to respond to Neeson’s comments on Twitter, writing: “Irish proud – always.”

Last year, it was confirmed that Neeson will lead a reboot of Naked Gun. The Lonely Island member Akiva Schaffer is set to direct the project, with Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy) on board as a producer.

The original Naked Gun trilogy starred Leslie Nielsen as detective Frank Drebin. The 1988 original film was followed by two sequels, The Naked Gun 2 ½ : The Smell Of Fear in 1991 and Naked Gun 33+⅓ : The Final Insult in 1994.