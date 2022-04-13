Liam Neeson makes surprise ‘Derry Girls’ cameo in season three

Liam Neeson has made a surprise cameo in a new episode of Derry Girls.

The beloved sitcom returned for the final season yesterday (April 12), with eagle-eyed fans spotting the Taken actor feature as a police inspector questioning the main characters about a school burglary.

Derry Girls creator Lisa McGee confirmed Neeson’s role after the episode, tweeting that his code name while filming was “the big fella” and adding that it was “quite an easily cracked code”.

Advertisement

McGee went on to write: “What an honour to have him in our wee show. Our very own Northern Star.”

Thanks for watching lads! Our code name for Liam during the shoot was ‘ the big fella’ arguably quite an easily cracked code. What an honour to have him in our wee show. Our very own Northern Star — Lisa McGee (@LisaMMcGee) April 12, 2022

“I was delighted to be able to play a wee part of the final series of Derry Girls,” Neeson has since said in a statement about his cameo.

“I’m a huge fan of the series, the talented Lisa McGee’s incredible writing and the superb ensemble cast. It’s such a unique and special show with real heart and amazing to see the lives of ordinary, funny people living in Northern Ireland during The Troubles played out in a Channel 4 comedy. It was lovely to be back filming there and having fun with them all.”

In a five-star review of the first episode of Derry Girls season three, NME wrote: “Though Derry Girls will be greatly missed when it wraps up for good at the end of this season, the first episode at least proves that the funniest, sharpest sitcom on TV is also bowing out on a high.”

Advertisement

Derry Girls now airs every Tuesday on Channel 4, with a catch up option on All 4.