Liam Neeson has said he would like Qui-Gon Jinn to feature in the new Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

The actor, who played the Jedi Master in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, revealed he was unaware that fans had been campaigning for his character to return.

“I’ll be honest with you: I haven’t heard that at all,” Neeson said of the rumours in an interview with Collider.