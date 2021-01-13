Liam Neeson has said he would like Qui-Gon Jinn to feature in the new Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series.
The actor, who played the Jedi Master in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, revealed he was unaware that fans had been campaigning for his character to return.
“I’ll be honest with you: I haven’t heard that at all,” Neeson said of the rumours in an interview with Collider.
When asked later on if he would be interested in reprising the role in the new Disney+ series, which will see Ewan McGregor return as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Neeson said: “Sure, I’d be up for that, yeah.”
The series has also confirmed that Hayden Christensen will be returning as Darth Vader, in what LucasFilm boss Kathleen Kennedy previously described as “the rematch of the century”.
Obi-Wan Kenobi is said to take place 10 years after the events of Revenge of the Sith, the third Star Wars film in the prequel trilogy.
“It was such an incredible journey playing Anakin Skywalker,” Christensen said in a statement.
He added: “Of course, Anakin and Obi-Wan weren’t on the greatest of terms when we last saw them…It will be interesting to see what an amazing director like Deborah Chow has in store for us all.
“I’m excited to work with Ewan again. It feels good to be back.”
Ewan McGregor had said last year that the show is set to offer a standalone season, rather than anything tied to the current Star Wars timeline.
Disney+ has not confirmed a release date yet for Obi-Wan Kenobi.