Be the Homer you've always wanted to be

Supermarket Lidl is selling Duff beer inspired by The Simpsons.

Created by German brewery Eschwege Monastery, the 500ml cans were originally introduced for last year’s Superbowl, but are now back in the supermarket for good.

The beer is 4.9% alcohol and cans cost £1.26 each.

In other Simpsons news, the show’s creator Matt Groening this week confirmed that there would be a sequel to the 2007 Simpsons Movie.

Speaking at San Diego Comic Con, Groening remained vague, but said there was “no doubt” that Homer and co would get a second outing on the big screen.

“No doubt there will be another Simpsons movie one of these days. I think Disney wants something for its money,” he said.

He went on to explain how the first film almost saw the end of the series.

“This is a true answer. The first Simpsons Movie almost killed us,” he said.

“We didn’t have a B-team waiting to do The Simpsons Movie, so the same people who wrote, animated, voiced and did the music for The Simpsons TV show also did the movie.

“That was in 2007. We’re almost recovered, almost.”

Meanwhile, The Simpsons are set to tackle Stranger Things in a new Treehouse Of Horror episode later this year.