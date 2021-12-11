Lil Yachty, Rosalía, Ezra Koenig to star in HBO’s ‘Chillin Island’

Lil Yachty, Rosalía, Vampire Weekend‘s Ezra Koenig and more are set to star in the forthcoming HBO series Chillin Island.

The unscripted TV show will be hosted by a trio of rappers – Definitive Jux member Alec ‘Despot’ Reinstein, former Das Racist hypeman Ashok ‘Dap’ Kondabolu, and Aleksey ‘Lakutis’ Weintraub – as they take a range of musicians into the wilderness.

The series is based on the radio series of the same name, which, according to production company Elara Studios, was like “hanging out with rappers and Howard Stern if he was on K”.

The six-episode series launches December 17 on HBO Max, and also features Young Thug, Lil Tecca, Coi Leray, Gunna, Run The Jewels‘ Killer Mike and Ski Mask The Slump God. Check out the trailer below:

The episode descriptions for Chillin Island are as follows:

After a dune buggy crash, Young Thug descends from the heavens to rescue our hosts. Together, they discover what it means to be a snake.

On a journey through lush swamps with Lil Yachty, our crew learns about the legend of the Skunk Ape, a Yeti-like creature who looms large.

Alec, Dap, and Lex try to catch fish, while a seasick Lil Tecca fishes for an excuse to go home.

Under the pretence of a spiritual journey, Ski Mask and our hosts arrive in the red desert, but are they truly seeking enlightenment?

On his sprawling property, Gunna struggles to convey his love of the great outdoors, while our hosts once again struggle to survive in it.

It’s the end of the world. With water scarce and hygiene obsolete, only Coi Leray and Rosalía can save us.

Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming said: “There’s been an explosion of really inventive TV produced over the past few years, but nothing can prepare you for Chillin Island.

“It’s a brilliant mix of offbeat observations and weirdly funny revelations built around three unconventional hosts, some well-known rappers, and exotic locations. It’s quirky, irreverent, and at times, profound.”

Or, as Ski Mask The Slump God puts it in the trailer, “What the fuck are we doing here?”