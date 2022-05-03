Lily Allen compares Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala dress to her 2006 V Festival outfit

Lily Allen has responded to fans who have been comparing Kylie Jenner’s Met Gala dress with her bridal-inspired outfit from V Festival.

Jenner attracted attention at the celebration of fashion at the Metropolitan Museum Of Art in New York on Monday (May 2), where she wore a wedding dress from Off-White with a white cap and veil.

On social media, fans began to compare Jenner’s dress with Allen’s outfit from V Festival in 2006, where the singer sported a snapback and strapless dress.

Posting on Instagram, one fan wrote: “@kyliejenner is giving off @lilyallen at the 2006 V Festival vibes.”

Allen, who also attended the ceremony with her husband David Harbour, reposted the picture to her Instagram Story, with the caption: “Lol.”

Following the Met Gala, Jenner explained how the outfit was a tribute to fashion designer Virgil Abloh, who died from cancer in November last year.

“Virgil and I were supposed to go to the Met together before it got postponed in 2020, to celebrate V tonight and his incredible legacy truly means the world to me,” Jenner wrote on Instagram.

“I’m humbled to wear this dress and honour my talented beautiful friend. We felt you tonight Virgil and love you forever & thank u to the entire @off__white team!!”

Last year, Allen made her West End debut in supernatural thriller 2:22, where she starred alongside Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and Jake Wood. Her performance as Jenny was nominated for Best Actress at the 2022 Laurence Olivier Awards.