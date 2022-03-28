Lily Collins has paid a loving tribute to her father Phil Collins after Genesis performed their final-ever gig together.

Over the weekend (March 26), the iconic progressive rock band played a sold-out show at London’s The O2, marking their last performance together as a group and the end of their 55-year career.

Lily Collins, who is known for starring in Netflix‘s Emily In Paris, was in attendance at the show, and thanked her father in an Instagram post for “being such an inspiration”.

“Tonite marks the end of an era,” she captioned a carousel of pictures and a video clip of the gig. “To have witnessed this last show was truly the memory of a lifetime and an event I shall hold in my heart forever.

“Endlessly grateful doesn’t begin to do it justice. So much love was left on that O2 stage and an even bigger amount shared between an audience who didn’t want it to end.

“Thank you @genesis_band for the memories, thank you dad for being such an inspiration and thank you @nic_collins for making me the proudest sister there is. 50 years of songs later and still generations more to celebrate you long after this tour has finished…”

During the show, Phil Collins announced to the crowd that it would be the band’s last show, looking pensive before joking: “After tonight we’ve all gotta get real jobs.”

The group played 23 tracks overall, including ‘I Can’t Dance’, ‘Mama’, ‘Turn It On Again’, ‘No Son Of Mine’, ‘Invisible Touch’ and ‘Land Of Confusion’.

Alongside Lily Collins, former Genesis frontman Peter Gabriel was also in attendance – having last played with the band 40 years ago – and a photo was shared of him backstage with Collins.

Collins acknowledged his presence during the performance, quipping that Gabriel was the one in the crowd shouting that he wanted to hear ‘Supper’s Ready’.

Alongside Collins, Genesis was made up of Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks, alongside touring musicians Daryl Stuermer, Nic Collins, Daniel Pearce and Patrick Smyth.