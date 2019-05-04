‘Line of Duty’ series 5 DVD spotted on sale in Sainsbury’s ahead of BBC airing finale

Fans of the show are now concerned with spoilers hitting the internet.

The fifth series of Line of Duty has been spotted on sale in Sainsbury’s supermarket ahead of the BBC airing the final episode, it is being reported.

In a picture posted to a Line of Duty fan Facebook group, one fan is seen holding a copy of the series 5 on DVD in an undisclosed Sainsbury’s store. “When you just can’t wait another day!! Thanks Sainsburys,” the caption on his photo read.

Ending his caption with “#nospoilers,” fans of the series are now concerned that spoilers might start appearing on the internet ahead of the series 5 finale that airs Sunday night (May 5) at 9pm on BBC One. The official release date for the DVD is Monday May 6.

Fans of the show took to social media to comment on the blunder and air their concerns about possible leaks. “is this a joke?” one fan wrote, posting her tweet with a picture of the DVD on the supermarket’s shelf.

Tagging in Sainsbury’s, another fan of the show wrote: “someone has just posted this on a Line of Duty fan page. Do you actually have Series 5 on the shelves when the series finale hasn’t even aired on @BBCOne ?!”

See more tweets below:

Sainsbury’s have said they are “looking into this,” after NME reached out for comment. The BBC steered us to Acorn Media, who distribute Line of Duty, but they are yet to respond with a comment.