‘Line Of Duty’ set to return for “explosive” three-part special next year

Line Of Duty is reportedly set to return for a three-part special, airing on BBC One as early as next Christmas.

According to The Sun, main cast Martin Compston, Vicky McClure, and Adrian Dunbar will all feature in the final three episodes, which will aim to give the crime-drama series an explosive send-off.

A source told the outlet: “There was a very strong feeling, particularly among fans, that there was unfinished business with Line of Duty.

“Viewers weren’t satisfied with the ending of series six and were crying out for a more sensational conclusion — now Jed [Mercurio, creator] can deliver that.”

After years of fan theories, the season six finale revealed bumbling DSI Ian Buckells to be the crooked cop known as H. The reveal came as somewhat of an anti-climax to many viewers, who were expecting a more believable character to be the criminal mastermind.

“The question is whether the person we were led to believe was H really is the villain that AC-12 has been hunting or if it was another nemesis,” The Sun‘s source continued. “There’s also a theory another, darker puppet-master is at work.

“The fact that they’re looking at taking the unusual step of making three episodes rather than the usual six or seven is a reflection of just how special this is for the show.”

Fans have since been expressing their delight on social media, with many suggesting that the series deserves a more satisfying conclusion.

“This is a relief because – and I say this from a place of love – the grand finale of Line of Duty was not acceptable,” tweeted political journalist Owen Jones.

Another fan wrote: “Three more episodes of #LineOfDuty?!!! Maybe we’ll find out who ‘H’ really is.”

McClure, who plays DI Kate Flemming in the series, recently addressed the possibility of filming more episodes.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (December 20), she said: “I speak to the lads all the time and we’d all love to, we’re all game.

“I think it’s just a case of now… Martin, I think he’s in about nine shows or something. He’s busy, so I’m sure we’ll get there.”