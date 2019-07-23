‘Line of Duty’ star Adrian Dunbar reveals plans to record an album

Here's one about bent coppers...

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has revealed that an unlikely recording career could be on the cards, after he was approached to record an album.

The actor, who plays hard-nosed Superintendent Ted Hastings in the acclaimed BBC crime drama, has played in bands before and even fronted his own group, Adie Dunbar And The Jonahs.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph’s Sunday Life, he revealed that a return to music could be a distinct possibility.

“I’m hoping to do something in the recording studio this year and I’ve had a couple of approaches about doing things,” said Dunbar.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do – it might be interesting to write a few songs or something – but definitely I’m going to do something. I was in bands many years ago, so that’s where it started. I played in bands, sang backing vocals and all the rest of it.

“That was always something that was there and I just never got a chance to do it.”

Dunbar added: “I started acting and that went away and you focus on other things, but I’ve always kept it going and I’ve always done gigs with friends of mine, a lot of jazz gigs in Ronnie Scott’s and stuff like that over the years.”

As for what fans can expect, the 60-year-old star said he favoured “country jazz” and could even head out on tour “if everything works out”.

The actor is also expected to return for a sixth series of Line of Duty, although it’s yet to be confirmed when it will arrive.