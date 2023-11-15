The main cast of Friends have now all addressed the tragic passing of Matthew Perry, with Lisa Kudrow paying tribute to the late actor in a heartfelt statement on social media.

Kudrow, who played the eccentric Phoebe Buffay in the sitcom, Friends, took to Instagram earlier to pay tribute to Perry, who died last month aged 54.

She has uploaded an old photo of herself and Perry with an endearing caption about their friendship, thanking him for all the various ways he has impacted her life.

She started off describing the fun they had after shooting the pilot episode, saying: “You suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that.”

She went on to admire the late actor’s well-loved sense of humour, writing: “Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY.”

“Thank you for your open heart in a six way relationship that required compromise,” she continued.

“Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant. Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have.”

She continued, “Thank you for trusting me. Thank you for all I learned about GRACE and LOVE through knowing you. Thank you for the time I got to have with you, Matthew.”

Since his untimely death on October 28 and subsequent funeral in Los Angeles, many members of the entertainment industry have taken to social media to share their support and condolences.

Over the last two days, his co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt Le Blanc and Courtney Cox have shared individual posts paying tribute to Perry, with Aniston sharing, “Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before” and Le Blanc writing: “It was an honour to share the stage with you and to call you my friend.” Find a list of running tributes to Perry here.