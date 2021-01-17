Lisa Kudrow says she’s already shot a scene for the ‘Friends’ reunion

Friends star Lisa Kudrow says she’s already shot a scene for the iconic sitcom’s forthcoming reunion.

The upcoming one-off show, an unscripted special reuniting the original cast members, was recently postponed to March 2021 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The special, set to air on HBO Max, was originally due to film last March, and then August. Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing) then confirmed the latest delay on Twitter.

According to Kudrow, the special is still “definitely” happening though. Appearing on Rob Lowe’s Literally! podcast, said that the show is set to begin filming in “early, early spring,” adding that she “pre-shot something for it already, so we’re definitely doing it”.

Kudrow, who plays Phoebe Buffay in the long-running show, also hinted that scenes of the show will take place in “a coffee house room” and other sets that “we have not been in”.

She added: “It’s us getting together which doesn’t happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004, when we stopped.”

Returning cast members for the special include Matthew Perry as Chandler, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, Courtney Cox as Monica, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe, David Schwimmer as Ross and Matt LeBlanc as Joey.

The Hollywood Reporter had previously said that the actors are set to “earn more than double their former per-episode fee for the reunion and be paid between $2.5 million and $3 million for the special.”

Marta Kauffman, co-creator of Friends, previously said of the special: “We all want it to happen; we just have to wait until it is safe. This is a show that is not scripted, but this is the way the show works – we are going to need a live audience.”

She continued: “Even if we socially distance that live audience, it really is a huge part of what Friends is… We can not do it without them. Everyone is all in and we are just waiting for that time when it feels connected to bring in a live audience.”