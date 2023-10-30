Lisa Kudrow wants to adopt Matthew Perry’s dog Alfred

Lisa Kudrow is reportedly considering adopting Matthew Perry’s dog Alfred.

The actor who starred alongside Perry in Friends, is thought to be attending his forthcoming funeral alongside other stars of the sitcom.

“Lisa and cast will all be attending his services. Lisa is also considering taking in his beloved dog Alfred,” a source told the Daily Mail.

Perry introduced his fans to Alfred on Instagram back in 2021. Alongside a photo, he wrote in a post: “This is me and [Alfred]. Who’s cuter? Don’t answer that.” He later teased alongside a photo of Alfred wearing a crown: “We all know who rules the Perry household even without the crown.”

Perry, who was best known for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, died on Saturday (October 28) aged 54 and was reportedly found unresponsive due to a suspected drowning. Authorities have said no foul play was involved, and no drugs were found at the scene.

Initial post-mortem results have since been found to be “inconclusive” pending a toxicology report.

Tributes have also been paid to Perry from across the entertainment world.

Meanwhile, fans have been paying tribute to the actor by laying flowers outside the New York apartment building that frequently appeared in the sitcom. Fans of the show have also been sharing an excerpt from a podcast interview he did last year in which he discussed how he wanted to be remembered after he died.

Elsewhere, Perry’s last interview before his death has also resurfaced, in which he gave advice to people struggling with addiction.

Last night (October 29), Charlie Puth was among the names who paid tribute to the actor. The moment came during his concert in Melbourne, when he performed a piano version of the iconic Friends theme tune ‘I’ll Be There For You’. Elsewhere, Adele also paid her respects at a recent concert in Las Vegas over the weekend.