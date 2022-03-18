Lisa Kudrow would “love to see” ‘Friends’ reboot with all-new cast

Lisa Kudrow has expressed interest in seeing a Friends revival featuring a new cast.

The actor, who played Phoebe Buffay in the sitcom, was asked about the possibility of Friends returning in some capacity by Where Is The Buzz.

“I don’t think there’s going to be a Friends reboot,” Kudrow said. “I mean, not with any of us in it.”

Advertisement

When it was clarified the reboot could feature an entirely new cast, Kudrow was more enthused on the idea. “I would love to see what the now version of that would be,” she added. “No, not in it. I would love to see what that would be.”

The show’s main cast – Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc – reunited last year for HBO special Friends: The Reunion.

In the special, the cast revisited the Friends set, took part in a trivia quiz and reflected on the show’s impact since. They also addressed the possibility of them ever reuniting again with host James Corden.

Referring to showrunners Marta Kauffman and David Crane in the special, Kudrow said: “It’s all up to Marta and David and I once heard them say, and I completely agree, that they ended the show very nicely… They would have to unravel all of those good things in order for there to be stories.”

Advertisement

Cox added: “Honestly, this will really make me cry, but this will be the last time that we’re ever asked about the show as a group that we will do this. Like, we’re not going to do this [again] in 15 more years.”

Friends debuted in September 1994 and aired its final episode in May 2004 after ten seasons.