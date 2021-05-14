Lisa Kudrow has said that her son Julian used to think that her Friends co-star Jennifer Aniston was his mother.

In an interview with Conan O’Brien, Kudrow explained that Julian, now 23, spent so much time on the Friends set as a young child that he would confuse Anniston with his real mother.

“He got a little confused, I know that he was really obsessed with Jen Aniston,” the talk show host said to Kudrow. “He’d fly into her lap,” she replied.

“I was always glad for anyone that Julian felt love for and felt from,” she continued. “But then at home, she’d be on TV, and he’d go, ‘Mommy!'”

Kudrow admitted that the confusion raised a few questions. “I’m kind of analytical so I’m like: ‘Is this wishful thinking? Do they have some kind of higher soul connection that I don’t have with him?’” she joked with O’Brien.

Kudrow was pregnant with Julian during season four of the show. Her pregnancy was written into her storyline, when Phoebe agreed to carry the triplets belonging to her younger brother Frank Jr. (Giovanni Ribisi).

Kudrow, Aniston and their co-stars will return to screens on May 27 for HBO‘s Friends: The Reunion. The special will see the cast reunited for the first time in front of cameras since the show ended in 2004. HBO have described it as “a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show”.

A teaser trailer for the special was released on Thursday, along with an ample guestlist of celebrities who will be appearing. Lady Gaga, David Beckham and BTS will be joining the cast, as well as series regulars James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther, and Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice.