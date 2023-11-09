Lisa Simpson murders classic character in new Treehouse Of Horror episode

Fans have been left shocked at a new episode of The Simpsons, which sees Lisa murder one of the show’s long-running characters.

The moment took place in the latest Halloween special of the animated series – called Treehouse Of Horror XXXIV –which aired on Sunday (November 5).

In the episode, a segment is featured called ‘Ei8ht’, which is set in an alternate universe where Sideshow Bob has finally fulfilled his dream of killing Bart – leading to Lisa becoming a true crime specialist.

Brought in to help the police track down a serial killer who has been targeting first-born children across Springfield, she goes to Sideshow Bob for assistance. However, in an unexpected twist, it is revealed that it is Lisa herself who is the killer and has been on her murderous rampage in a bid to get close to Bob and carry out her revenge.

The plot twist in the episode came as a surprise to viewers, with many anticipating that if Sideshow Bob were to be killed off, it would have eventually been carried out by Bart.

This comes as the character – voiced by Frasier star Kelsey Grammer – has been a long-running nemesis of the 10-year-old, and has been on a quest to murder him since Season One.

Although the character of Sideshow Bob meets his gruesome demise in the latest Treehouse Of Horror, the death isn’t permanent as the Halloween episodes are set in an alternate universe – meaning he is still alive and well in the main Simpsons universe.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kylie Jenner makes a guest appearance in one storyline, helping Marge venture into the metaverse to save Bart, who has been turned into an NFT. The third storyline in the 2023 Halloween instalment sees Homer gain the superpower to turn the residents of Springfield into versions of himself.

This isn’t the first time that a new episode of The Simpsons has made headlines this month. Earlier this week it was reported that the showrunners have retired the long-running joke where Homer would strangle his son Bart.

In the third episode of season 35 titled McMansion & Wife, Homer declares to Marge that he’s changed his ways when they visit their new neighbour, saying “Times have changed.”

Before that, The Simpsons recast roles to adapt to modern sensibilities, namely the Indian character Apu, who was previously voiced by white actor Hank Azaria. A gay character, Julio, was also recast back in 2021.

The Simpsons was renewed through to season 36 earlier this year.