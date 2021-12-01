Listen to the first single from ‘The Witcher’ season two soundtrack

The lead single from The Witcher season two soundtrack has been released.

The track, titled ‘Power And Purpose’, is by Joseph Trapanese who has composed an original score for the Netflix series. He’s previously contributed to film scores for Tron: Legacy, Straight Outta Compton, The Greatest Showman and The Raid.

Following last season’s viral hit song ‘Toss A Coin To Your Witcher’, actor Joey Batey, who plays Jaskier, has also contributed three vocal tracks to the full soundtrack.

The full album will be released alongside the Netflix show’s second season on December 17. You can listen to ‘Power And Purpose’ below.

Based on the fantasy books by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as Geralt Of Rivia who is linked by “destiny” to crown princess Ciri, played by Freya Allan.

A synopsis for season two reads: “Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen.

“While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girls from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

Netflix has already announced a third season is in the works, alongside a second anime feature film and a family friendly spin-off series within The Witcher universe.

Showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich recently responded to criticism regarding the latter spin-off after some questioned why an adult show was trying to appeal to a younger audience.

The Witcher season two is set to be released December 17 on Netflix.