Little Britain is to make a comeback with its first sketch in more than a decade for the BBC‘s The Big Night fundraiser.

The Matt Lucas and David Walliams-starring comedy sketch show, which ran for four seasons from 2003-2008 including Little Britain: USA, had an audience of 9.5 million viewers at the height of its popularity in 2005.

Now, Lucas and Williams are set to revive the show for a sketch on the BBC’s joint Children in Need and Comic Relief fundraiser show, which airs on April 23.

Lucas recently teased Little Britain’s return on BBC’s The One Show, but suggested the comedy would be brought back in an entirely new format. “[David Walliams and I] message each other most days and send each other those silly memes that everybody sends,” he said.

“We are getting on well and we are thinking about what we can do with Little Britain. But we don’t know what it will be. Could it be a podcast? Could it be a series on TV? Could it be a stage show?”

Catherine Tate will be reprising her role as Lauren the school girl for the new sketch.

“This is the first time the BBC’s biggest charitable partners, BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief, have come together and the aim of the evening is to celebrate and reward those going the extra mile to support their communities in these troubled times” a statement from the broadcaster reads.

Matt Baker, Lenny Henry, Davina McCall and Zoe Ball will host The Big Night on BBC One on April 23.