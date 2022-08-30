Kim Go-eun fights to overturn her family’s fate in new ‘Little Women’ trailer

Netflix and tvN have unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming South Korean TV adaptation of Little Women.

Set to premiere this weekend, the new K-drama series follows three sisters, In-ju (Yumi’s Cells star Kim Go-eun), In-kyeong (100 Days My Prince’s Nam Ji-hyun) and In-hye (All Of Us Are Dead’s Park Ji-hu), who grew up in poverty. As the story progresses, the trio will go against one of the nation’s wealthiest families.

The newly released trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of each sister: In-hye, the youngest, is a student at a prestigious arts high school, but cannot afford the same luxuries her peers enjoy. The middle sister, In-kyeong, is a passionate reporter who is willing to put up with anything, while In-ju appears to be a regular office worker struggling to make a living.

Later, In-ju chances upon a large sum of money. Seizing the opportunity to change her family’s lives, she ends up getting involved with powerful politicians Won Sang-ah (Uhm Ji-won) and Park Jae-sang (Penthouse’s Um Ki-joon). Later, In-ju declares: “My sisters and I are going to try and live a smooth life.” Watch the trailer above.

Little Women is helmed by famed TV director Kim Hee-won, whose most notable works include 2021’s blockbuster revenge-thriller Vincenzo, The Crowned Clown (2019) and Money Flower (2017).

“I imagined the ‘little women’ from the novel coming to South Korea,” Kim said of the series in a press conference earlier this week, per Korea Herald. “We start off by presenting the money problem, a harsh reality that many viewers can easily relate to, and the story ends with a huge twist that will exceed all expectations.”

Kim is joined by screenwriter Jeong Seo-kyung, who previously wrote the screenplay for the drama series Mother (2018). She has also worked on critically-acclaimed South Korean films The Handmaiden (2016) and Thirst (2009).

Little Women starts airing on September 3 KST on tvN every Saturday and Sunday night, and will also be available to stream on Netflix.