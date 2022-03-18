Live-action ‘Resident Evil’ series to arrive in July

Netflix has announced its live-action Resident Evil series will be released on July 14, 2022.

Following the show’s reveal in August 2020, the streaming platform has released a batch of posters for the eight-episode series.

The show will tell a brand-new story in the franchise spread across two timelines, centered around character Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) and his two children, Jade and Billie.

A synopsis reads: “In the first timeline, 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City. A manufactured corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realise that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world.

Evil has Evolved. The new live action Resident Evil series premieres July 14. pic.twitter.com/f7mEH2LsjN — Netflix (@netflix) March 17, 2022

“Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters – people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past – about her sister, her father and herself – continue to haunt her.”

Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) is showrunner on the series, while Bronwen Hughes (The Walking Dead) serves as executive producer and will direct the first two episodes.

Along with Reddick, the show stars Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph and Paola Nunez.

Resident Evil is based on the popular video game series which has spawned numerous adaptations across film and TV. Milla Jovovich starred in six live-action films set within the Resident Evil universe between 2002 and 2017.

A film reboot was released last year titled Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City, starring Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen and Robbie Amell.