‘Lizzie McGuire’ reboot writer reveals sex plot that led to Disney+ cancellation

Jonathan Hurwitz, a writer on the cancelled Lizzie McGuire reboot, has revealed the storyline that likely caused Disney+ to drop the show.

In a TikTok video, Hurwitz stated that the first two episodes of revival series had been written and shot.

The first episode saw Hilary Duff‘s Lizzie living in New York City as an interior designer. However, after discovering that her chef boyfriend is cheating on her with her best friend, she decides to move back to her childhood home in California, where animated Lizzie is waiting for her.

Hurwitz also put to bed the fan theory that Lizzie and Gordo would end up together, revealing that her old best friend is now happily engaged to another woman and about to become a father.

At the end of the second episode, Lizzie receives a text message from her childhood crush, Ethan Craft.

Hurwitz then revealed that episode three didn’t end up being filmed, and that he thinks Disney had some issues with it.

“Episode three wasn’t filmed, but there was a script for it,” Hurwitz said. “Lizzie wakes up in Ethan’s bed, in his water polo t-shirt. Animated Lizzie pops up and she has this little checklist, like a to-do list, and Ethan is on the list and she checks it off.”

Hurwitz continued: “I think she says something like, ‘I checked that box –dramatic pause– twice.’ So if I had to guess, I saw another comment about certain storylines [about] why Disney wasn’t comfortable with it, my guess was… that moment was probably one of them.”

A reboot of Lizzie McGuire starring Duff was one of the many proposed shows ahead of the launch of Disney+ in 2019. Creative differences between the actress and streaming service’s executives were what halted the revival. Duff reportedly wanted to make a more adult version of the show to reflect her character’s age, while the streamer wanted to keep it family-friendly.

Despite the series being scrapped, Duff said last year that she was still optimistic about making the reboot.

In an interview on Watch What Happens Live, the actress said: “Disney+ was very new and I think they were figuring out their… and we were figuring out our… and I am optimistic.”

“It would be a dream if Disney would let us move the show to Hulu, if they were interested, and I could bring this beloved character to life again,” Duff also wrote on Instagram. “I’d be doing a disservice to everyone by limiting the realities of a 30 year old’s journey to live under the ceiling of a PG rating.”