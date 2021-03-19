Lizzo to launch TV series hunting for “full-figured” models and dancers

Lizzo is making a TV show with Amazon in which she’ll search for “full-figured” models and dancers, it has been announced.

The series will have a competitive format and aims to find new talent to be a part of the star’s touring crew.

Lizzo announced the programme in a video on Instagram earlier today (March 19). “Where are all the big girls? That’s what I wanna know,” she began. “So me and Amazon are gonna find out.”

In the caption, she added: “I BEEN WAITING FOR THIS ONE! Are you a full figured dancer or model? Have you felt underrepresented and under appreciated? THEN I’M LOOKIN FOR YOU! It’s time to find my dream team of beautifully talented big grrrls and @amazonstudios is helping ya grrrl on this journey!”

Casting is in progress now and interested applicants can go to BigGrrrl.com for more details.

An official description on the site reads: “Are you ready to step into your power and change the world? Here’s your chance to twerk it out on world stages and stomp it out on the runway for the adventure of a lifetime. Come as you are and be sure to bring good energy – and that ass.”

The as-yet-untitled series is the first project under Lizzo’s deal with Amazon Studios that was announced last year. “I can’t wait to get started and share my vision with the world,” the star commented at the time.

Meanwhile, Lizzo recently mocked a question about her weight in an Instagram video. The musician said she was asked how she deals “with being obese every day”, making it clear what she thought of the question in her response.

Last year, she spoke about the future of the body positivity movement with Vogue, saying that “the people that this term was created for are not benefiting from it”.