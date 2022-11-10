Lizzo shares first trailer from her forthcoming HBO documentary ‘Love Lizzo’

The first trailer for a new documentary about Lizzo‘s life and rise to fame has been shared.

Love Lizzo, which was announced earlier this year by HBO, is being directed by Doug Pray, executive producer of Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s 2018 documentary series The Defiant Ones.

In the trailer, which you can view below, the film explores her journey from childhood to her breakthrough as an artist.

Advertisement

It shows footage of the singer during her formative years in which she explains that she didn’t feel confident enough to think one day she could be performing songs on a stage for thousands of people.

She also says that she felt like giving up several times, and her music came very close to not being a thing after she saw door after door get slammed in her face.

It comes after she recently said she was bullied at school for being “different” and listening to Radiohead.

“It was a Black school, mostly Black and brown, Caribbean, I had Nigerian friends,” Lizzo said. “They were all listening to what was on the radio — Usher, Destiny’s Child, Ludacris — and I was into Radiohead’s ‘OK Computer’. I kept it hidden, even when I was in a rock band, because I didn’t want to be made fun of by my peers — they’d yell, ‘White girl!’”

Love Lizzo will debut on HBO Max on November 24.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the singer will head out on a UK and European tour in February 2023 – you can see her upcoming tour dates below and find any remaining tickets here.

February 2023

17 – Spektrum, Oslo, Norway

18 – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

20 – Barclays Arena, Hamburg, Germany

23 – Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

24 – Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

27 – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany

28 – Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

March 2023

2 – Mediolanum Forum, Milan, Italy

3 – Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

5 – Accor Arena, Paris, France

8 – OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow

9 – Utilitia Arena, Birmingham

11 – AO Arena, Manchester

13 – 3Arena, Dublin

15 – The O2, London