Logan Paul reacts to being brutally mocked on ‘South Park’

Logan Paul has responded to South Park for mocking him and his energy drink brand Prime in its latest episode.

The special sees character Clyde Donovan sit in front of his computer as he watches Logan LeDouche – an influencer who is clearly a parody of the YouTuber – promote his energy drink “Cred”, with packaging similar to Paul’s brand.

“When I feel like I can’t be myself, that’s when I need a hydration drink that will pick me up. That’s when I need Cred,” says LeDouche as he promotes his product on a YouTube parody.

“It’s the coolest sports drink in the world! Cred is 100 per cent sugar free. Cred has electolytes so you can ride your bike. And also Cred has more vitamin A than your body can possibly ever use.” A young child who’s had the drink is then shown saying: “I can’t feel my face.”

“Drink Cred or you’re a piece of shit,” LeDouche adds before jumping out of a plane in a stunt similar to Paul’s marketing techniques for Prime.

The new ‘SOUTH PARK’ special parodys the PRIME hydration drink and Logan Paul. Now streaming on Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/BpoHtuSl5Q — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 20, 2023

At the end of the advert, a voiceover urges consumers to “drink Cred at your school today” before adding that it’s “not intended for children”.

Paul seems to have taken the parody in good humour, responding with a video acting out the animation in real life.

He recreates the scene in the gym, replacing mentions of Cred with his own brand, Prime, before pouring the drink all over himself as LeDouche does in the show.

He shared the video on X with the caption “Thanks for the CRED @SouthPark”.

