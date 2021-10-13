‘Lois & Clark’ actor criticises DC “bandwagoning” over bisexual Superman

A former Superman actor has accused DC Comics of “bandwagoning” after they announced that Superman will come out as bisexual in the next issue.

Dean Cain, who played Superman in the 1990s TV series Lois & Clark, has spoken out against the decision, which was released to coincide with National Coming Out Day on Monday (October 11).

The new issue will feature the new Superman, Jonathan Kent, embarking on a relationship with his friend Jay Nakamura.

Advertisement

Series writer Tom Taylor announced the news to The New York Times, who said: “The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white saviour felt like a missed opportunity.”

However, Cain told Fox & Friends: “They said it’s a bold new direction. I say they’re bandwagoning.”

He added: “Robin, of Batman And Robin, just came out as bi or gay recently, and honestly who’s really shocked about that one? I had some thoughts about that a long time ago.”

Cain went on to list other DC and Marvel superheroes who have come out in the past, from the new Captain America to Supergirl, who leads a standalone series on CW.

“If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would have been bold or brave,” he said.

Advertisement

Cain suggested that the new comic series instead saw Superman tackle political issues that have gone unexplored in the superhero’s storylines.

“There’s real evil in this world today, real corruption and government overreach, plenty of things to fight against,” he said.

“Human trafficking, real actual slavery going on… it would be brave to tackle those issues, shine a light on those issues. I’d like to see the character doing that. I’d read that comic.”