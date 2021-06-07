NewsTV News

‘Loki’ critics reactions: “Tom Hiddleston gives his best performance to date”

Marvel's latest show has been labelled "fun, funny, odd and twisted"

By Beth Webb
Loki
Tom Hiddleston in 'Loki' (2021), directed by Kate Herron. CREDIT: MARVEL STUDIOS / Album

The first reviews for Loki are in, and reactions have been largely positive.

The show, which will stream on Disney+ on June 9, stars Tom Hiddleston as the roguish Marvel villain. Critics have been shown the first two episodes of the six-part series.

Although reviews are under embargo, reactions on social media have given a strong indication of what to expect.

Advertisement

Brad R Lambert of Complex described Loki on Twitter as “an absolute blast”.

“Tom Hiddleston is back as the God of Mischief and gives his best performance to date,” he wrote.

Rotten Tomatoes‘ Erik Davis outlined on Twitter how the show is laying the groundwork for the broader MCU multiverse, which is a central theme of Marvel’s fourth phase. “The Tom Hiddleston/Owen Wilson bromance is my favourite,” he wrote in reference to Owen’s Mobius M. Mobius, a member of the Time Variance Authority.

Collider senior reporter Christina Radish tweeted her praise: “It’s as fun, funny, odd and twisted as I’d hope and expect from the God of Mischief!”

Advertisement

Brandon Davis of ComicBook.com also praised how Loki has contributed to the broader fabric of the MCU.

Loki brings so much to MCU lore” he wrote on Twitter. “There are references to the past films and stories to Marvel but also really exciting, subtle additions to the sandbox as a whole.”

BuzzFeed TV editor Nora Dominick tweeted: “Just like how WandaVision allowed Elizabeth Olsen to explore the depths of her character, Loki allows Tom Hiddleston to do this same.”

However, one writer from Discussing Film took a more critical approach to the episodes. “Loki gets off to a rough start with ep. 1, which is poorly paced,” they wrote on Twitter. “Even Hiddleston’s usually top-notch performance in the role feels awkward in the first episode,” they added.

Loki will air on Disney+ on June 9th.

Advertisement
Advertisement