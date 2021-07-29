A behind-the-scenes look at Marvel‘s Loki has revealed that a Guardians Of The Galaxy crossover was once on the cards.

The vastly successful Disney+ show which stars Tom Hiddleston as the God of Mischief wrapped up earlier this month. However, a new documentary on the platform called Marvel Studios: Assembled, includes some early concept art that hints that the show could’ve gone a different way.

The show is based in-part at the TVA (Time Variance Authority), where Hiddleston’s character is sent to work as a time variant.

In the concept art, a series of characters who have already popped up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe stand alongside Loki. As one fan pointed out on Twitter, one such character is Guardians Of The Galaxy‘s Rocket Racoon.

Concept Art of #Loki looks cool. There is a Varient of rocket raccoon. pic.twitter.com/FT2PsJ9qgx — Furlow7 (@Furlow71) July 21, 2021

The character in front of the Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper in the films, appears to be a Skrull, as first seen in Captain Marvel. Secret Invasion, a spin-off show about the characters starring Ben Mendelsohn and Samuel L. Jackson, is due for release in 2022.

The reasons as to why neither character featured in the final version of Loki remains unclear.

Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 is due for release on May 5 2023. In a recent interview, star Karen Gillan described the film as director James Gunn’s “strongest work yet”.

“I read that script with Pom Klementieff, who plays Mantis,” Gillan told Collider. “We read it together and we both cried and laughed, but there was full tears. It’s incredible, I think it’s James’ strongest work yet with the Guardians and it’s just brilliant.”

Elsewhere, Richard E. Grant has offered some playful speculation about where Loki might head next.

“Classic old Loki with muscles and Alligator-dot-com, the subseries of the sub-sub-sub series. That’s what I want,” he said in an interview with Collider.

“Given the audience reaction to Alligator Loki, I think that there would be a fan base for that.”