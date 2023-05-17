‘Loki’ season two unveils release date

The highly anticipated second season of Marvel‘s hit Disney+ series Loki has finally received a release date.

Per a Variety report, Marvel studio chief Kevin Feige announced yesterday (May 16) that Loki is set to return for its season premiere on October 6. This was later confirmed via Marvel Studios’ official social media.

Marvel Studios🤝@DisneyPlus A new season of #Loki starts streaming October 6, 2023.

All episodes of #Echo drop November 29, 2023. pic.twitter.com/jQq2xdbuiV — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 16, 2023

Season two of Loki will air new episodes weekly up til its season final. However, Marvel has also confirmed that Echo, a new Hawkeye spinoff series, is set to premiere in its entirely on November 29 – a first for any Marvel series.

Per Variety‘s report, season two of Loki will see the return of its main characters, led by Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson. Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan is also set to appear in Loki season two, though details surrounding his role remain unknown at the time of publishing.

Feige reportedly did not mention Jonathan Majors, who first appeared in season one of Loki as a variant of Kang The Conqueror, and has since become the big bad in the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe saga.

Majors was notably arrested in March on domestic violence charges, but has since denied the allegations. Majors is currently awaiting a court hearing in June.